Textile stock below Rs 50 to be in focus as company's banking services receive strong credit rating

Shares of garment and apparel manufacturer Vishal Fabrics Ltd. will be in focus when markets open on Tuesday as the company has shared significant information with the exchanges. In a filing on Saturday, the company said India Ratings and Research Private Limited rated its banking services as of September 11, 2026. Accordingly, the company's term loan of Rs 50 crore has been assigned an IND A-/Stable/IND A2+ rating. The rating for the second term loan of Rs 38.42 crore has also been retained at IND A-/Stable/IND A2+.

Additionally, the company's fund-based working capital limit of Rs 200 crore and non-fund-based working capital limit of Rs 40 crore have also been rated at IND A-/Stable/IND A2+. The total size of these banking facilities is Rs 328.42 crore.

Vishal Fabrics Share Price

The company's stock closed at Rs 18.45 on Friday, up 0.99 per cent or Rs 0.18.

Companies Q4FY26 Results

Releasing its March quarter results, the company reported a 21.50 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 89.3 million in Q4, compared to Rs 73.5 million in the same quarter last year. However, sales declined 11.06 per cent to Rs 348.15 million from Rs 391.46 million a year earlier.

The company's performance in fiscal year 2025-26 was strong. Net profit increased 22.85 per cent year-over-year to Rs 35.64 crore, compared to Rs 29.01 crore in the previous fiscal year. Total sales increased 5.41 per cent to Rs 1,602.11 crore, compared to Rs 1,519.83 crore in the previous year.

Stock market this week

Indian equities enter the coming week facing a familiar but increasingly difficult mix of pressures: elevated crude oil prices, persistent geopolitical uncertainty and rising global bond yields. After five consecutive weekly declines, the Nifty is approaching a critical technical juncture, with the 23,000–23,300 region emerging as the key support band that could determine whether the market stages a relief rebound or extends its correction.

The immediate focus will be on U.S. inflation and the Federal Reserve’s policy decision. The September 11 inflation report showed headline CPI rising 0.4% month-on-month and holding at 3.4% annually, while core inflation increased 0.3% from the previous month but eased to 2.4% year-on-year. The firmer monthly reading keeps inflation risks in focus and could reinforce pressure on global bond yields and the dollar, particularly if the Federal Reserve adopts a more hawkish tone.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)