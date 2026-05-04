Pharma stock below Rs 50 in focus after quarterly profit increases, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of specialty chemicals company Sudarshan Pharma gained nearly four per cent on Monday, May 4, 2026, after the company announced its financial results for the January-March quarter of the FY26. The action also comes as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Monday amid easing oil prices and improving global sentiment, with Asian markets also trading higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 657.80 points to 77,571.30 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 213.35 points to 24,215.10. Amid this, the stock opened in green at Rs 31.40, 3.76 per cent from the previous close of Rs 30.26 on the BSE. However, the counter witnessed profit booking at these levels and fell to touch the low of Rs 30.30. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 31, a gain of 0.74 per cent or 2.45 per cent

Relative strength index

The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has risen by 3.33 per cent in the period. While it has outperformed the sector by 1.4 per cent, it is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 64.25. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Quarterly results

The company's profit for the March quarter rose 44.80 per cent to Rs 10.73 crore, compared to Rs 7.41 crore in the same quarter last year. Sales also increased 36.72 per cent to Rs 220.92 crore, compared to Rs 161.59 crore previously.

For the full fiscal year 2026, the company's net profit increased by 55.64 per cent to RS 233 million (approximately USD 1.3 billion), compared to Rs 149.7 million (approximately USD 1.4 billion) in the previous year.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)