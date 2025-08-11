The stock opened with a gap down loss of 5.1 per cent today and fell further to touch the low of Rs 473.20 on the BSE.
PGEL Share Price Today (August 11): Stock falls for fourth straight session, touches intraday low of Rs 473.20
PGEL Share Price Today (August 11): The stock opened with a gap down loss of 5.1 per cent today and fell further to touch the low of Rs 473.20 on the BSE.
Mumbai:
