Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. PGEL Share Price Today (August 11): Stock falls for fourth straight session, touches intraday low of Rs 473.20

PGEL Share Price Today (August 11): Stock falls for fourth straight session, touches intraday low of Rs 473.20

PGEL Share Price Today (August 11): The stock opened with a gap down loss of 5.1 per cent today and fell further to touch the low of Rs 473.20 on the BSE.

PGEL Share Price Today on August 11, 2025.
PGEL Share Price Today on August 11, 2025. Image Source : pgel.in
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

The stock opened with a gap down loss of 5.1 per cent today and fell further to touch the low of Rs 473.20 on the BSE.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Stock Nse Bse
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\