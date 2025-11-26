PSU Dividend Stock: PFC shares trade ex-date for interim dividend, check amount and other details PSU Dividend Stock: Shares of Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) trade in green today as they trade ex-date today for an interim dividend.

Mumbai:

Shares of Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) traded in green today, i.e. on November 26, 2025, as they trade ex-date today for an interim dividend. The counter opened in the red at Rs 359.40 against the previous close of Rs 361.30 on the BSE. However, it rebounded as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gained in tandem with a rally in global peers and fresh foreign fund inflows. The scrip surged to hit a high of Rs 364.70, representing a gain of nearly one per cent. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter started the session at Rs 359 against the previous close of Rs 361.40. Later, it touched the intraday high of Rs 364.60 and a low of Rs 357.55. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 363.50 with a gain of 1.61 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,19,942.20 crore.

PFC Dividend Amount

The public sector undertaking (PSU) has announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.65 and has fixed November 26, 2025, as the record date and ex-date.

A record date is important because it helps a company determine shareholders' eligibility for a corporate action.

HDFC Asset Management Company

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company are also in focus because of the bonus issue. The counter gained after three days of consecutive fall and opened at Rs 2694.95 against the previous close of Rs 2,670.30. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 2,699.80. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 2,683.95 with a gain of Rs 13.65 or 0.51 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,14,955.86 crore.

HDFC Asset Management Company Bonus Issue

The company has announced a 1:1 bonus share issue. The stock is trading ex-date today for this corporate action.

Meanwhile, the Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday after three days of decline in tandem with a rally in global peers and fresh foreign fund inflows.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)