From HDFC Asset Management Company to PFC, these stocks to trade ex-date this week for dividend, bonus issue

Mumbai:

The upcoming week is likely to be crucial for those who are eyeing stocks of 12 companies, including Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Thyrocare Technologies Limited, Unison Metals Limited, and HDFC AMC. The major USP of these companies is that they adhere to fixed record dates and ex-dates for several corporate actions, which include bonus issues, stock splits, and interim dividends, bonus issues, and stock splits during the next week i.e. between November 24 and 28. These 12 companies made the announcement about these corporate actions over a period through various exchange filings.

In this article, you can go through the list of companies with set record dates and ex-dates for dividends, along with income distribution, stock splits, and bonus issues next week. Notably, each of these 12 companies has both an ex-date and a record date in the upcoming week.

Upcoming record dates by 12 Companies

Record date on Friday, November 28

Nile – The stock will trade ex-date for an interim dividend of Rs 5

Meera Industries – The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.50

Aryavan Enterprise – Interim Dividend Rs 0.50

Unison Metals – Stock Split from Rs 10 to Rs 1

Thyrocare Technologies – The stock will be in focus for the bonus issue of 2:1

Record date on Thursday, November 27

AK Capital Services – Shares will trade ex-date for an interim dividend of Rs 16

Record date on Wednesday, November 26

Shyamkamal Investments – Interim Dividend Rs 0.10

Power Finance Corporation – Interim Dividend Rs 3.65

HDFC Asset Management Company – The company has announced a bonus issue of 1:1 and has fixed November 26 as the record date

Record date on Tuesday, November 25

Medinova Diagnostic Services – Amalgamation

Ingersoll-Rand (India) – Interim Dividend Rs 55

Record date on Monday, November 24

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust Income Distribution (InvIT)

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)