From PFC to Aarti Industries, these shares trade ex-dividend today on August 18

Shares of several companies are trading ex-dividend today, i.e. on August 18, 2025. These companies have fixed August 18 as the record date to identify the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. As per the new T+1 settlement rule, an investor must purchase a stock at least one day before the record date to become eligible for any corporate action. Shares of eight companies are trading ex-dividend today. Let's have a look at them.

Aarti Industries

Shares of the company are trading ex-date for a dividend of Re 1.

Bright Brothers

The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2.5 for its investors and has fixed August 18, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

DHP India

Shares of the company are trading ex-date today for the final dividend of Rs 4.

JK Paper

The firm has rewarded its investors with a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each. The record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders is August 18, 2025.

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems

The company has fixed August 18, 2025 as the record for a final dividend of Rs 4.

Power Finance Corporation

The shares of this public sector undertaking (PSU) is trading ex-date for an interim dividend announced by the company. The firm has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.7.

Ram Ratan Wires

Shares of Ram Ratna Wires are trading ex-date today for a dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each.

Rose Merc

The company announced a final dividend of Rs 0.12 and fixed August 18 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)