PC Jeweller shares gain after this update, check full details The stock opened in the green at Rs 12.96, compared to its previous close of Rs 12.95. It later surged to touch the intraday high of Rs 13.22.

Mumbai:

Shares of Delhi-based PC Jeweller gained on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, after the company provided an update to exchanges regarding a joint settlement agreement with consortium lenders. According to the information shared, the DRAT, Delhi (Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunal) has accepted the joint application filed by the company and consortium lenders. It has issued directions for the handover of keys and the inventory of the company of all those showrooms and premises of the company which were in the custody.

"This is to inform that the as per the orders of Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunal, Delhi (‘DRAT, Delhi’), the keys and inventory of some of the showrooms / premises of the Company were in the custody of DRAT, Delhi. These were to be released upon compliance of the terms and conditions of the Joint Settlement Agreement dated September 30, 2024 executed between the Company and the Consortium Lenders," the filing reads.

PC Jeweller Share Price

Meanwhile, the stock opened in green at Rs 12.96 against the previous close of Rs 12.95. It later surged to touch the intraday high of Rs 13.22.

PC Jeweller Q2 Revenue Up 63 Per Cent

The company recently said that its revenue grew about 63 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of this fiscal on better demand for gold jewellery during the festive season.

In a regulatory filing, Delhi-based PC Jeweller shared an operational update for the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal.

The company said that it posted a strong performance in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26, driven by strong consumer demand during the ongoing festive season.

The company achieved "standalone revenue growth of approximately 63 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year", it added. The company also highlighted that it has reduced its outstanding debt payable to banks by about 23 per cent during this quarter. This is in addition to the reduction of 9 per cent during the first quarter of this fiscal and more than 50 per cent cut in the previous financial year.