Paytm shares sink 10 per cent after this update - Check details

Paytm Share Price Today: Shares of Paytm's owner, One 97 Communications, fell 10 per cent on Thursday, i.e. on June 12, 2025. The sudden fall in the share price comes as the Finance Minister has issued clarification on reports that UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions will become costlier. The counter opened with a loss of 3.15 per cent at Rs 929.95 against the previous close of Rs 960.20 on the BSE. It fell further to touch the intraday low of Rs 864.20, a fall of 9.99 per cent.

On the NSE, the counter opened at Rs 913.05 against the previous close of Rs 960.45. The stock fell to hit the intraday low of Rs 864.40.

The stock's 52-week high is Rs 1,062.95, which was reached on December 17, 2024. The counter's 52-week low was Rs 377, reached on June 12, 2024. The company's market cap is Rs 58,212 crore.

Stock Has Been Losing For 3 Days

The stock has been losing for the last three days and has fallen 8.34 per cent in this period. Technically, it trades higher than the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages.

Stock has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 5.81 per cent.

No MDR on UPI Transactions

On Wednesday, the Finance Ministry clarified that speculation and claims that the MDR (merchant discount rate) will be charged on UPI transactions are false. It also said that the government is fully committed to promoting digital payment via UPI.

"Speculation and claims that the MDR will be charged on UPI transactions are completely false, baseless, and misleading...Such baseless and sensation-creating speculations cause needless uncertainty, fear and suspicion among our citizens," the ministry said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

No MDR On Transactions Above Rs 2,000

Currently, there is no MDR on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions. The decision was taken by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and has been effective since January 2020.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)