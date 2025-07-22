Paytm Q1 Results: One97 Communications posts first-ever net profit as listed entity - Check all details here Paytm Q1 Results, Paytm Share Price: Its consolidated revenue from operations in quarter under review is up by around 28 per cent to Rs 1,917.5 crore.

Mumbai:

Fintech firm One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has reported first-ever net profit as a listed entity. The company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 122.5 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The company posted a net loss of 839 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The net loss of the company in the preceding quarter was Rs 540 crore. Its consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review is up by around 28 per cent to Rs 1,917.5 crore compared to Rs 1,501.6 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

The decline in total expenses has contributed to the company's net profit. As per the information shared with exchanges, its total expenses for the quarter ended June witnessed an 18 per cent drop to Rs 2,061 crore, compared to Rs 2,476 crore in the same quarter the previous year. In the preceding quarter, the total expenses of the firm were Rs 2,154.9 crore.

Paytm Q1 Results: Key Highlights