Paytm Q1 Results: One97 Communications posts first-ever net profit as listed entity - Check all details here

Fintech firm One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has reported first-ever net profit as a listed entity. The company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 122.5 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The company posted a net loss of 839 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The net loss of the company in the preceding quarter was Rs 540 crore. Its consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review is up by around 28 per cent to Rs 1,917.5 crore compared to Rs 1,501.6 crore in the June 2024 quarter.
The decline in total expenses has contributed to the company's net profit. As per the information shared with exchanges, its total expenses for the quarter ended June witnessed an 18 per cent drop to Rs 2,061 crore, compared to Rs 2,476 crore in the same quarter the previous year. In the preceding quarter, the total expenses of the firm were Rs 2,154.9 crore.
- Operating revenue grew by 28 per cent YoY to Rs 1,918 crore, due to increase in number of subscription merchants, higher GMV and growth in revenues from distribution of financial services.
- Contribution profit at Rs 1,151 crore (up 52 per cent YoY), with a contribution margin of 60 per cent (up 10 percentage points YoY), driven by improved net payment revenue, higher share of distribution of financial services revenue, and reduction in direct expenses
- EBITDA and PAT turned profitable at Rs 72 crore (margin of 4 per cent) and Rs 123 crore respectively
- In Q1 FY 2026, Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) grew by 27 per cent YoY to Rs 5.39 lakh crore.
- As of June 2025, merchant subscriptions were at an alltime high of 1.30 crore, an increase of 21 lakh YoY, on the back of high quality devices and superior service network.
- In Q1 FY 2026, distribution of financial services revenue grew 100 per cent YoY to Rs 561 crore.