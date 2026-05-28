Over 200% return in 5 years: Jewellery stock in focus again as company's net profit jump 61%

Mumbai:

Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd have delivered strong long-term returns, and the stock remains focused now, as the company has posted strong results for the quarter ended March 2026. The company has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 152.9 crore in the January-March quarter, an increase of 61.3 per cent year-on-year from Rs 94.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The operating income of the company increased 32.7 per cent to Rs 927.3 crore in the March quarter from Rs 699 crore in the same quarter last year. According to the information shared with exchanges, the company's revenue from domestic operations increased by around 33 per cent and profit before tax increased by approximately 59 per cent.



Also, the company's annual EBITDA increased by 67 per cent to Rs 861 crores. The EBITDA margin improved significantly from 23 per cent in FY25 to 25.7 per cent in FY26. Annual Operating PAT experienced a massive 80 per cent surge, finishing at Rs 705 crores against Rs 392 crores in the prior fiscal period.

Capital infusion through warrant conversion

The company received a substantial capital infusion with the successful completion of its preferential issue of fully convertible warrants on April 10, 2026.

Meanwhile, the company stated that it could open up to 100 new franchise outlets in the next 12 to 18 months. According to the company, it will also focus on franchise expansion.

PC Jeweller share price

The stock ended the last trading session in green at Rs 9.21, with a gain of Rs 0.08 or 0.88 per cent from the previous close of Rs 9.13 on the BSE. The counter managed to end the session in green despite the market being highly volatile. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 7,383.43 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 19.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 7.45.

Share price history

The stock has yielded a strong return of 218.69 per cent in five years and 265.48 per cent in three years. However, on a year-to-date basis (YTD), the stock has corrected 1.07 per cent as against the dip of 10.94 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)