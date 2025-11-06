Orkla India Share Listing Today: Stock makes muted debut on bourses - Check details Orkla India Share Price: The Rs 1,667-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Orkla India, formerly known as MTR Foods, received a strong response from investors and was subscribed 48.73 times on the final day of bidding.

Mumbai:

Shares of Orkla India made a muted debut on bourses on Thursday, October 6, 2025, and listed at a premium of nearly 3 per cent against the issue price of Rs 730. The stock of the company started trading at Rs 751, up 2.95 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. At the NSE, it added 2.75 per cent to trade at Rs 750.10 in opening deals. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 10,294.74 crore. Earlier, the Rs 1,667-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Orkla India, formerly known as MTR Foods, received a strong response from investors and was subscribed 48.73 times on the final day of bidding.

Ahead of the IPO, Orkla India raised around Rs 500 crore from anchor investors.

Orkla India IPO GMP Today

Orkla India's unlisted shares traded at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 66 before the listing. Considering the upper price band of Rs 730, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 796, reflecting a grey market premium of 9.04 per cent.

The company's IPO was a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore equity shares by the promoter and other shareholders, with no fresh issue component.

What does the company do?

Orkla India, formerly known as MTR Foods, is a multi-category food company in India. It manufactures products such as spices, ready-to-eat foods, sweets, and breakfast mixes under prominent brands like MTR, Rasoi Magic, and Eastern.

Stock Maket Opening Today

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session flat on Thursday, November 6, 2025. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 57.54 points to start the session at 83,516.69, the Nifty fell 4.3 points to open at 25,593.35. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,459.15 and the Nifty 50 at 25,597.65. However, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 35.10 points, or 0.07 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index shed 10.66 points or 0.02 per cent, to trade at 53,871.45.