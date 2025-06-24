NTPC Share Price: PSU stock dips around 4% even as markets rally - Check details NTPC Share Price: The scrip has been falling for the last two days and has fallen 3.19 per cent in this period. Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) NTPC Limited, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation, are under pressure even as markets surged on Tuesday, i.e. on June 24, 2025, mirroring a rally in global peers amid potential de-escalation in the Middle East conflict after US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran and Israel have agreed for ceasefire. The counter opened in the red at Rs 33.20 against the previous close of Rs 333.70 on the BSE. However, it dipped further to touch the intraday low of Rs 321.35 - a 3.7 per cent fall from the previous close. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 325.80. The company has a 52-week high of Rs 448.30 and a 52-week low of Rs 292.70. The market cap of the state-owned company is Rs 3,16,014 crore.

On the NSE, the counter started the session at Rs 331 against the previous close of Rs 332.60 and fell further to touch the intraday low of Rs 321.35.

The scrip has been falling for the last two days and has fallen 3.19 per cent in this period. Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

NTPC Share Price History

The counter has given a multibagger return of 137 per cent in three years and 236 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected over 10 per cent in one year.

NTPC To Raise Funds Via Bonds

Meanwhile, the power giant has informed exchanges that its board has approved the proposal to raise funds through the issuance of bonds or non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company will raise a total of Rs 18,000 crore in one or more tranches/series, but it will not exceed 12.

The company is now seeking the nod of shareholders, and the remote e-voting will commence today, i.e. June 24 will end on July 23.

The company raises the NCDs under the public issue route or through a private placement basis.