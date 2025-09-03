NSE SME stock gains over 4% as company strengthens presence in southern India - Do you own? Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday, tracking weak global market trends and relentless foreign fund outflows.

Shares of homegrown consumer electronics brand Cellecor Gadgets are in action today, i.e. on September 3, 2025, as the company has announced strengthening of its presence in southern India and is targeting an annual business of Rs 100 crore. The counter opened in green at Rs 30.35 against the previous close of Rs 29.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). It surged further to touch the high of Rs 31, representing a gain of 4.37 per cent from the previous of Rs 29.70. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 81.50, and the 52-week low is Rs 29.25.

The company has announced its partnership with LOTS Wholesale Solutions and Sonovision Electronics Private Limited. According to the information shared, Sonovision Electronics Private Limited, established in 1969, is the largest consumer electronics retail chain in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It has more than 75 outlets across 26 cities.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday, tracking weak global market trends and relentless foreign fund outflows.

Caution also prevailed in the equity market ahead of the GST Council meeting beginning Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 153.28 points to 80,004.60 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 46.4 points to 24,533.20.

From the Sensex firms, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Trent were among the laggards.

However, Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics, Eternal, ITC and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi traded in positive territory while Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng quoted lower. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,159.48 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

