NSE SME stock below Rs 50 on investors' radar as company strengthens footprint in southern India The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 81.50 on January 8, 2025, and its 52-week low of Rs 25.75 on October 24, 2025.

Mumbai:

Shares of homegrown consumer electronics and lifestyle technology company Cellecor Gadgets are on investors' radar after the company shared details about strengthening its footprint in southern India with the inauguration of a new office. Following this update, the counter of the NSE SME listed firm started the trading session in the green at Rs 31.25 against the previous close of Rs 30.50. This is a gain of 2.45 per cent. However, the stock later fell amid profit booking and touched a low of Rs 29.75. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 29.85 with a dip of 2.13 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 658.72 crore. Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 81.50 on January 8, 2025, and its 52-week low of Rs 25.75 on October 24, 2025.

Expands footprint on southern India

In its latest exchange filing, the company announced that it has opened a new regional office in Bengaluru. According to the filing, this office will serve as an operational hub for Cellecor's businesses in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

The company said that it is looking at South India as a high-growth market and wants to build a strong presence here by staying closer to its trade partners and customers.

"South India represents a significant growth opportunity for Cellecor. Establishing a regional office in Bengaluru will help us expand market connectivity, accelerate operations, and strengthen relationships with our channel partners. This move will enable us to respond more quickly to market needs and further enhance the customer experience," said Ravi Agarwal, co-founder and Managing Director of the company.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday, driven by value buying at lower levels and a positive trend in Asian markets.

ALSO READ | IOC dividend record date 2025: PSU stock to trade ex-date soon, check dividend amount, payment date

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)