NSE SME-listed tech stock gains amid rally in equity benchmark indices, check share price and other details

Shares of NSE SME-listed homegrown tech company Cellecor Gadgets Limited are in action today. The counter opened in the green as equity benchmarks began the session on an optimistic note, amid buying by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and a rally in global markets. The stock started the trading session in green at Rs 30 against the previous close of Rs 29.85. It later jumped to touch the high of Rs 30.35, representing a gain of 1.67 per cent from the closing price. As of last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 29.80, up 0.50 per cent. The company has a market cap of 657.62 crore rupees.

However, the stock has underperformed the sector by 2.07 per cent and trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

What's behind the rally?

The company said in its latest exchange filing that the Board of Directors has approved the establishment of two new overseas units.

This will involve the creation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary in the United Kingdom called 'Cellecor Gadgets UK.' Additionally, a step-down subsidiary in Africa called 'Cellecor Gadgets Africa' will be established, which could be created directly from the UK subsidiary or through another suitable subsidiary.

The company says that this strategic move will strengthen its presence in key international markets like the UK and Africa, provide better services to international customers and increase brand recognition globally.

Excellent H1 FY26 results

On the back of strong sales, the company's total income increased by 50.7 per cent to Rs 641.6 crore compared to Rs 425.7 crore in the same period last year (H1 FY25). Gross profit also increased by 28.5 per cent to Rs 79.3 crore. However, due to an increase in input costs, gross margin declined slightly to 12.4 per cent from 14.5 per cent last year. Despite this, EBITDA increased by 34.8 per cent to Rs 34.1 crore, with margin at 5.3 per cent.

The company's PAT also jumped 35.2 per cent to Rs 19.6 crore, reflecting a 3.1 per cent margin. Compared to the previous half year (H2 FY25), revenue growth of 6.9 per cent and PAT growth of 20.2 per cent indicates continued operational momentum.

