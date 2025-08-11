NSDL Share Price Today (August 11): Stock continues to rally, here's how much it has gained from IPO price NSDL Share Price Today (August 11): NSDL share price jumped another nearly 10 per cent today to hit a fresh high of Rs 1,425 on the BSE.

Mumbai:

Shares of National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) continue to rally after a decent debut on August 6, 2025. The stock, which was listed at a premium of 10 per cent over the issue price of Rs 800 on the BSE, today touched a new high of Rs 1,425, representing a 9.59 per cent jump from its previous close of Rs 1,300.30. The counter started the trading session in the green and opened at Rs 1,301. While it touched a low of Rs 1,300.40 for a brief period, it bounced back amid firm buying. Last seen, the counter traded in green at Rs 1,405, with a gain of Rs 8.05 per cent. The company's market capitalisation today stands at Rs 28,107 crore.

Positive Debut On Exchange

The stock made a positive debut on the exchange last week. The stock opened at Rs 880 on the BSE and ended the session at Rs 936, a 17 per cent premium to the IPO price of Rs 800. At the end of the trading session on the listing day, its market valuation stood at Rs 18,720 crore on the exchange. The initial share sale had a price band of Rs 760-800 per share.

78 Per Cent Return From IPO Price

From the IPO price of Rs 800, the stock has given a massive return of 78.12 per cent to investors in just four trading sessions.

Good Response From Investors

The Rs 4,011-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) had received 41 times the subscription on the last day of the three-day bidding process. Earlier, the NSDL mobilised over Rs 1,201 crore from anchor investors.

The listing has made NSDL the country's second publicly traded depository after Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL), which was listed on the NSE in 2017.

NSDL, which is a Sebi-registered market infrastructure institution, offers a wide range of products and services to the financial and securities markets in India.

Following the introduction of the Depositories Act in 1996, it pioneered the dematerialisation of securities in India in November 1996.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)