NSDL Share Price Listing on BSE: Stock debuts with 10% premium over IPO price - Check details NSDL Share Price Listing on BSE: Ahead of the IPO, National Securities Depository Ltd mobilised over Rs 1,201 crore from anchor investors.

Mumbai:

Shares of National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) made a decent debut on the Dalal Street on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The stock got listed at Rs 880 on the BSE, representing a premium of 10 per cent over its issue price of Rs 800. The company's total market capitalisation at this listing price stood at Rs 17,600 crore.

Listing Below Expectations

However, the listing is below the expectations in the grey market price, as GMP had suggested a listing at a premium of around 16 per cent. The IPO had a price band of Rs 760-800 per share.

Decent Response From Investors

Earlier, the initial public offer (IPO) of NSDL received a good response from investors and got a 41 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Friday.

The Rs 4,011-crore initial share sale got bids for 1,44,03,92,004 shares against 3,51,27,002 shares on offer, translating into 41.01 times subscription, as per data available with the NSE.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) garnered 103.97 times the subscription. The category for non-institutional investors received 34.98 times subscription, and the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 7.73 times.