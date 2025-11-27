New rules from December 1: Five key changes set to affect pensions, tax and household budgets New rules from December 1: These changes are crucial because they will directly affect monthly budgets, savings, and essential services.

New Delhi:

With the month of November slated to get over and November 30 being the cut-off for a slew of mandatory filings and pension-related compliances, households are expected to move quickly. It is to be noted that starting in December, rules pertaining to several works, including tax submissions, fuel price resets, and pension paperwork, among others, are set for a reset. These changes are crucial because they will directly affect monthly budgets, savings, and essential services.

Unified Pension Scheme

The deadline for enrollment in the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which was introduced as a new framework to ensure benefits for Central Government employees, is approaching soon. Those employees seeking to shift from the National Pension System are required to submit their options by 30 November.

The government has already extended the deadline once, and officials are of the view that it won’t be extended or the window won’t reopen after 1 December. If any Central Government employee is planning to move to the assured-pension model, the formalities are to be completed in the next 48 hours.

Annual Life Certificate

The annual life certificate is one of the most crucial documents for lakhs of pensioners to continue getting their pensions. Notably, the last date to submit the certificate is November 30. If any pensioner misses the deadline, it can lead to a temporary halt in pension credit. With a considerable number of pensioners already shifted to the digital Jeevan Pramaan system, banks and post offices will continue receiving walk-in submissions.

Tax-related filings due this week

Some of the direct tax compliances will also be closing on November 30. The compliances include statements for TDS deducted in October under Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S.

LPG rates

The price of cooking gas will also witness a monthly reset on 1 December. Notably, the oil marketing companies revise LPG rates on the first day of every month. The revision is based on global prices and currency movements.

ATF prices

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices—revised on the same cycle as LPG—will be updated on 1 December, a move that directly impacts airlines’ operating costs.

ALSO READ | India's new Rs 1.20 Lakh crore mountain expressway: Travel to the hills will never be the same again