New four-lane highway to transform connectivity in Eastern UP, check details here

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is improving its infrastructure at a rapid pace. Continuing with its spree of projects, the state will get a major infrastructural boost as the central government will facilitate the construction of a new four-lane highway, which will establish a direct and fast connection between three important districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. In this regard, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has given ministerial approval to this ambitious project.

To be constructed on National Highway-727B from Sikandarpur to Ballia, this four-lane road will run an approximate distance of 34 kilometres and will be equipped with paved shoulders on both sides.

Currently, this route faces congestion due to heavy daily traffic and frequent traffic jams. As a result, it takes almost one and a half to two hours for commuters to cover the 34-kilometre distance. Once the four-lane highway is constructed, travel will be safer, and the same distance will be covered in significantly less time.

Long-standing demand

People have been demanding this road project for a long time. Currently, the road construction work from Nawalpur to Sikandarpur is already underway. However, the section from Sikandarpur to Ballia was still a two-lane road. The issue was raised by Salempur MP Ramashankar Rajbhar as he wrote a letter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The minister instructed the department to proceed with the proposal, following which the process of preparing the survey and DPR (Detailed Project Report) will begin.

Connecting three districts

The construction of this four-lane road will directly connect Gorakhpur and Deoria with Ballia. The project will not only benefit commuters but also improve access to trade, education, and healthcare services. Additionally, three potential bypasses are also being planned. MP Ramashankar Rajbhar expressed happiness over the decision, stating that the four-lane road will lead to the overall development of the area and provide relief to people from their daily problems.