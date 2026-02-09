NBFC stock in focus on strong YoY assets under management growth - Check share price, other details Despite the positive operational update and record-high quarterly PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 663 million, the stock traded lower during the session.

Mumbai:

Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC)Paisalo Digital Ltd are in focus today as the company has informed exchanges that its assets under management (AUM) have reached Rs 55,082 million. This is an increase of 16 per cent compared to Rs 47,488 million in Q3FY25. The company also said that disbursements for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, also rose by 7 per cent YoY (year-on-year), totalling Rs 10,574 million. Amid this, the stock opened in the red at Rs 35.98 against the previous close of Rs 36.04 on the BSE. Later, it touched the intraday low of Rs 35.01 and a high of Rs 36.69. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 35.47 with a fall of 1.58 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,226.07.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began trading flat at Rs 35.92 and later touched an intraday high and low of Rs 36.37 and a low of Rs 35.14.

Relative strength index

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 59.64. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Quarterly results

The company recently announced quarterly results for the October-December quarter of the financial year 2025-26 and reported its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT). According to the information shared, the company's PAT reached a record high of Rs 663 million, an increase of 6 per cent when compared with the same quarter a year ago.

Similarly, the company's total increased to Rs 2,401 million, and net interest grew to Rs 1,453 million.

Meanwhile, Equilibrated Venture, a part of the promoter group of Paisalo Digital Ltd, has been on a buying spree, picking up nearly 54 lakh shares of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) through open market transactions over the last week.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)