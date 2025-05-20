PSU stock under Rs 120: Shares of this construction company under pressure amid profit booking - Check details NBCC Share Price Today: Last seen, it was trading at Rs 113.27. The fall in the counter is being seen after six days of consecutive gains.

Mumbai:

NBCC Share Price: Shares of civil construction company NBCC are under pressure today, even after a positive start on Tuesday, i.e. on May 20, 2025. The counter started the session at Rs 116.48 against the previous close of Rs 115.94 on the BSE. However, it dipped and touched an intraday low of Rs 112.05 amid profit booking. This is a fall of 3.36 per cent from the last closing. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 113.27. The fall in the counter is being seen after six days of consecutive gains.

Earlier on Monday, the stock had surged around 4.5 per cent following multiple business updates.

According to the information available, realty firm AU Real Estate acquired 446 flats in bulk through e-auction in a housing project at Noida being developed by state-owned NBCC Ltd. The firm has purchased the flats for Rs 1,468 crore and it will sell these apartments in open market.

Last week, the Navratna PSU informed exchanges that it has sold 446 residential units in housing project 'Aspire Silicon City' at Sector-76, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, through an e-auction at a total sale value of Rs 1,467. However, NBCC had not named the winner of the e-auction.

NBCC is selling apartments in bulk to complete projects and repayment of debt.

This project, spread over 8.5 acres, comprises about 600 units, out of which NBCC has sold 446 flats through auction.

the state-owned company has sold 4,470 units across five projects through e-auction for Rs 9,700 crore. Earlier, Gaurs Group, Mansan Builders and Happy Valley Infra bought flats through the electronic bidding process.

AU Real Estate, which was established in 2022, is developing two projects in Delhi-NCR.

Earlier, it bagged a Rs 130.58 crore contract in Meghalaya from North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO) to develop a township project.