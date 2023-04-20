Most of strike-hit Blinkit stores resume operations: Zomato

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Blinkit stores resume operations

According to a regulatory filing by Zomato, most of the stores of quick commerce player Blinkit resumed operations days after being affected by strike of delivery partners.

Recently, the delivery partners went on strike over a reduction in payouts per order, affecting the platform's operations.

"We had to shut down some stores for a few days to ensure the safety of our employees at stores and the delivery partners. Most of these stores have now resumed operations," Zomato said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The company further said, "Over the last few days we have made changes in the delivery partner payout structure with respect to the Blinkit business to address the needs of delivery partners, improve customer experience and reduce cancellation/order rejection, frauds by few delivery partners in the system. Such changes are done from time to time, as needed."

Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers India, was acquired last year by Zomato.

How much Zomato pays to delivery partner

It, however, did not mention by how much the payouts to the delivery partners have been reduced, although according to reports it has come down to Rs 15 per order with a distance based fee component, down from a peak of Rs 50 per order last year which was further reduced to Rs 25.

On the financial impact of the situation at Blinkit, Zomato said, "These disruptions and changes have no material impact on the operations/financial performance of the company (meaningfully less than 1 per cent revenue impact)."

(With PTI input)

Also Read- Apple Delhi Store Opening LIVE Updates: Tim Cook opens flagship store in Saket

Latest Business News