Moschip Share Price: Moschip Technologies surges 55% in 1 week amid India's semiconductor push

Mumbai: Moschip Share Price: According to BSE Analytics, the stock has surged 55 per cent in one week, outperforming the benchmark index's gain of 0.79 per cent.