10 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex falls, Nifty gains 15 points amid weak global cues

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened mixed on Thursday as global cues remained negative and Brent crude prices moved above USD 100 a barrel amid a widening war in the Middle East. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 21.69 points or 0.03 per cent to start the session at 75,216.22, the Nifty opened with a gain of 15.10 points at 23,446.60. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,764.23 and the Nifty 50 at 23,431.50. Similarly, the broader indices traded mixed in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was down by 21.69 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 3.26 points or 0.04 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,238.80.
From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, and L&T were the gainers, with NTPC leading the pack by gaining 0.90 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank, TCS, ITC, Kotak Bank, and Sun Pharma were among the losers, with ICICI Bank down 0.49 per cent.
In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 2,079 stocks declining against 1,466 stocks advancing on the NSE. 129 stocks remained unchanged.
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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)