10 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex falls, Nifty gains 15 points amid weak global cues

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened mixed on Thursday as global cues remained negative and Brent crude prices moved above USD 100 a barrel amid a widening war in the Middle East. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 21.69 points or 0.03 per cent to start the session at 75,216.22, the Nifty opened with a gain of 15.10 points at 23,446.60. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,764.23 and the Nifty 50 at 23,431.50. Similarly, the broader indices traded mixed in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was down by 21.69 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 3.26 points or 0.04 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,238.80.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, and L&T were the gainers, with NTPC leading the pack by gaining 0.90 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank, TCS, ITC, Kotak Bank, and Sun Pharma were among the losers, with ICICI Bank down 0.49 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 2,079 stocks declining against 1,466 stocks advancing on the NSE. 129 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start today as it opened with a drop of 30.5 points at 23,460, compared to the previous close of 23,490.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers on Wednesday and sold equities worth Rs 582.99 crore on September 9, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 1,509.04 crore.

"The overall bias remains weak, with the broader trend still favouring sellers despite the possibility of short-term relief after the recent decline. Nifty and Bank Nifty may witness selective buying at lower levels, but any recovery is likely to face resistance. A shift towards a more stable outlook would require sustained accumulation and improved market breadth," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Private Limited.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks fell today, mirroring Wall Street's weakness, as crude oil prices climbed back above USD 100 a barrel amid further escalation in the US war with Iran. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 451.78 points or 0.70 per cent to 64,691 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 371.96 points or 1.48 per cent. South Korea's Kospi fell 56.85 points or 0.81 per cent, and Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 13.73 points or 0.35 per cent.

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