Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP vs Karamtara Engineering IPO GMP vs LCC Projects IPO GMP: Check subscription status

Amid volatility in the secondary market, investors have opportunities to make money in the primary market as several companies open their initial public offerings for subscription. While speciality chemicals manufacturer Prasol Chemicals has received bids for 39.43 lakh shares against 54.43 lakh shares on offer, suggesting a 72 per cent subscription, the facade solutions provider Glass Wall Systems (India) Ltd was subscribed 22 times as it received bids for 13.53 crore shares against 1.64 crore shares on offer on the second day of the subscription. Let's look at the latest grey market premiums (GMPs) for all these public issues.

Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP today

The price band for Prasol Chemicals IPO has been fixed at Rs 643-676 per equity share. Prasol Chemicals' GMP has fallen significantly, and according to Investorgain, it is commanding no premium today. The GMP stands at Rs 0 today and suggests listing at Rs 676. The subscription window closes today.

Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP today

Facade solutions provider Glass Wall Systems (India) Ltd has set a price band of Rs 172-182 per equity share for its Rs 428 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The public issue is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 65 today, implying a potential 35.71 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 247. The subscription window will close today.

Karamtara Engineering IPO GMP today

Karamtara Engineering's price band is Rs 241-254 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 675 crore and an OFS of shares worth up to Rs 200 crore.

Karamtara Engineering's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 75. Considering the upper price band of Rs 254, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 329, reflecting a grey market premium of 29.53 per cent. The subscription window will close on September 11, 2026.

The Rs 875-crore IPO received bids for 3.22 crore equity shares against 2.54 crore shares on offer, translating into a subscription of 1.27 times.

LCC Projects IPO GMP today

Gujarat-based LCC Projects saw strong traction, receiving bids for 2.77 crore shares against 2.09 crore scrips on offer, translating into a subscription of 1.32 times.

The unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 49. Considering the upper price band of Rs 146, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 195, reflecting a grey market premium of 33.56 per cent.

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