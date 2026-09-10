FMCG stock rebounds to hit 5% upper circuit even as markets trade flat amid elevated crude oil prices

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Elitecon International Ltd are in focus during today's trading session as they hit the upper circuit, even as market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded flat in early deals, as elevated crude oil prices above the USD 100-per-barrel mark, amid persistent geopolitical tensions, kept risk appetite subdued. The 30-share BSE Sensex was marginally up 38.07 points to 74,809.95 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 9.85 points to 23,439.20. Amid the volatility, the stock opened down nearly 5 per cent to Rs 7.09, its new 52-week low. However, it rebounded and touched the intraday high of Rs 7.83 and got locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,242.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is Rs 237, touched on August 26, 2025.

The stock has reversed its trend, gaining after 16 consecutive falls, and has outperformed the sector by 4.18 per cent.

Technically, the stock is trading below the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages. Based on 2 per cent of the five-day average traded value, the counter is liquid enough for a trade size of Rs 0.03 crore.

Share price history

The stock has given strong returns of 640.95 per cent in five years and 313.83 per cent in two years. However, the counter has corrected 96.43 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the counter has dipped 92.41 per cent as against the fall of 12.29 per cent in the benchmark index.

Relative strength index

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 10.39. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

The company recently informed exchanges that it has made 8 key appointments to strengthen the board and senior management. The new leadership includes 3 additional non-executive independent directors, including a woman independent director. According to the company, the new board members will bring governance experience and strengthen leadership in finance, compliance, and day-to-day operations.

ALSO READ: