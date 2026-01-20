Silver price at new record high, gold continues bull run on MCX | Check city-wise rates MCX Silver Price, MCX Gold Price: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 2.01 per cent to approximately USD 4,687.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10 am was USD 4,685.57 per ounce, up by USD 89.33 or 1.94 per cent.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade continued to surge on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, amid geopolitical tensions. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 136 at Rs 1,45,775 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,45,639. It gained further to hit a new all-time high of Rs 1,47,514, a jump of Rs 1,875 or 1.28 per cent. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,47,501 with a gain of Rs 1,862 or 1.28 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 were up by Rs 2,745 or 1.82 per cent to trade at Rs 1,53,858 per 10 grams in business turnover of 5817 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

However, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the red. But it rebounded to hit the new high of Rs 3,19,949 per kg on the MCX, representing a gain of Rs 9,674 or 3.11 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 3,15,462 with a gain of Rs 5,187 or 1.67 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 2.01 per cent to approximately USD 4,687.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10 am was USD 4,685.57 per ounce, up by USD 89.33 or 1.94 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,47,430 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,35,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,47,280 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,33,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,47,280 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,35,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,48,480 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,36,100 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 3,15,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 3,15,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 3,15,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 3,30,000 per kg.