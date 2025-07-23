MCX Share Price Today: Technical glitch hits Multi Commodity Exchange of India - Check full details

Trading on India's largest commodity exchange, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), was hit by a technical glitch on Wednesday morning, July 23. The trading, which was scheduled to begin at 9 am, was halted as some brokerage houses said that the margin file was not uploaded by the exchange on its SFTP (Secure File Transfer Protocol) server. However, MCX has not stated the reason behind the outage. While the exchange initially put a notice on its website stating that trading would resume by 9:45 am, it later revised the time to 10.10 am. The trading finally began at around 10:17 am.
MCX Share Price Today: Technical glitch hits Multi Commodity Exchange - Check full details
