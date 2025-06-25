Gold, Silver Rates Today: Precious metals bounce back on MCX amid Iran-Israel ceasefire | Check rates Gold, Silver Rates Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.29 per cent to trade at around $3,343.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was around $3,330.43 per ounce.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: A day after registering a significant decline, gold prices increased in futures trades as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 288 at Rs 97,311 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 97,023. The upward trend continued, and it gained further to touch the high of Rs 97,436. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 97,247 with a gain of Rs 224 or 0.23 per cent. In between, it touched the low of Rs 97,114.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, started on a positive note. The contract opened at Rs 1,05,151 per kg on the MCX, a gain of Rs 234 from the previous close of Rs 1,04,917. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 1,05,429. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,05,323 - a gain of Rs 406 or 0.39 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.29 per cent to trade at around $3,343.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was around $3,330.43 per ounce.

"Gold has support at USD 3300-3277 while resistance at $3348-3365. Silver has support at $35.50-35.20 while resistance is at $36.30-36.55. In INR gold has support at Rs96,450-95,910 while resistance at Rs97,650-98,100. Silver has support at Rs104,280-103,600 while resistance at Rs 1,05,850-1,06,500," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.