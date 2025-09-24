Gold, Silver Rates Today (Sep 24): Gold, silver prices drop on MCX on profit booking | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price decreased by approximately 0.28 per cent, trading at around USD 3,805.10 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was USD 3,774.73 per ounce, up by 0.92 per cent.

Mumbai:

The prices of precious metals gold and silver declined from their record highs in futures trade on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, amid profit booking following US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's warning that there was no "risk-free path" for monetary policy. The gold October 3 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 336 at Rs 1,13,500 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,13,836. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 1,13,253 - a fall of Rs 583. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,13,775 with a loss of Rs 61 or 0.05 per cent. The December contract also dropped by Rs 568 or 0.49 per cent to Rs 1,14,271 per 10 grams.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, also dropped. The white metal futures for December delivery started the session in the red. It fell Rs 436 at Rs 1,34,626 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,35,062. It later dropped further to touch the low of 1,34,251, representing a fall of Rs 811. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,34,872 - a drop of Rs 190 or 0.14 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price decreased by approximately 0.28 per cent, trading at around USD 3,805.10 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was USD 3,774.73 per ounce, up by 0.92 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,15,520 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,05,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,15,370 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,05,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,15,370 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,05,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,15,640 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,06,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,40,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,39,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,40,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,50,000 per kg.