Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price: Stock gains as govt clears Rs 70k crore submarine project negotiations Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price: The 52-week high of the defence PSU stock is Rs 3,778 crore and the 52-week low is Rs 1,917.95 crore. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,11,038.41 crore.

Mumbai: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price: The 52-week high of the defence PSU stock is Rs 3,778 crore and the 52-week low is Rs 1,917.95 crore. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,11,038.41 crore.