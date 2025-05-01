May 1 Holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed today for Maharashtra Day? Check details May 1 is a Holiday in India, Maharashtra Day. India has three major stock exchanges: the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX).

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Day, Stock Market Holiday in May 2025: Maharashtra Day, commonly referred to as Maharashtra Divas or Din, is a state holiday. The day commemorates the formation of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960. India has three major stock exchanges: the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX). They are all located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. So are these exchanges closed or open today? Find out here.

May 1 Holiday in India, Stock Market Holidays 2025

As it is a state holiday in Maharashtra, all the major exchanges of the state will remain shut. As per the list of holidays issued by the NSE and BSE, it is a stock market holiday today on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. The normal trading activity will now resume on Friday, i.e. May 2, 2025. Not just stock markets, banks are closed in several states today on account of Labour Day.

Stock market investors can check the list of holidays on the official website of the NSE and the BSE.

It is to be noted that several companies like Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Eternal and Home First Finance are scheduled to announce their quarterly results today.



Share Market Holiday; NSE, BSE Holidays 2025: Currency Derivatives Segments

Similarly, trading in the Currency Derivatives Segment will also remain suspended on Friday.

Share Market Holiday; NSE, BSE Holidays 2025: Commodity Market

However, investors must note that the commodity market will remain shut in morning sessions, i.e. from 9 AM to 5 PM, but trading will begin in the evening session, i.e. at 5 PM.

Share Market Holidays 2025: Full List

The stock markets will now remain closed on these days: Maharashtra Day, Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra, Diwali Laxmi Puja, Diwali-Balipratipada, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, and Christmas.