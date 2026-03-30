Market Opening Bell: Sensex tumbles 1,018 points, Nifty below 22,600 following slump in global markets

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session gap-down on Monday, March 30, 2026, amid worries about soaring oil prices. While the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,018 points or 1.38 per cent to start the session at 72,565.22, the Nifty fell 269.95 points to open at 22,549.65. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 73,583.22 and the Nifty 50 at 22,819.60. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index shed 289.91 points, or 1.90 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was down by 141.28 points or 1.99 per cent, to trade at 6,962.41.

"For traders, 23,000/74500 would act as an immediate resistance zone. As long as the market remains below this level, weak sentiment is likely to continue. On the downside, the market could retest levels of 22,650-22,500/73300-73000. Further downside may also continue, potentially dragging the market to 22,200-22000/72100-71500. Conversely, above 23,000/74500, a pullback could continue up to 23,400-23,500/75700-76000," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

From the Sensex pack, all 30 stocks were trading in the red, with Eternal, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, State Bank of India, and Tata Steel among the losers.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 2,156 stocks declining against 466 stocks advancing on the NSE. 64 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a fall of 328 points at 22,499, compared to the previous close of 22,946.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak and offloaded equities worth Rs 4,367.30 crore on March 27, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) largely offset the outflows with purchases of Rs 3,566.15 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks dipped on Monday as worries continued about soaring oil prices and the potential for further escalation in the US war with Iran. While Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 1,966.07 points or 3.68 per cent to trade at 51,407.00. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 265.88 points or 1.07 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a dip of 150.40 points at the time of writing the report. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index gained 8.05 points or 0.21 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)