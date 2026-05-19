Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 126 points, Nifty above 23,650 as crude oil cools

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, on a positive note amid mixed global cues after crude oil prices cooled slightly following reports that US President Donald Trump postponed a potential military strike on Iran. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 126.23 points or 0.16 per cent to start the session at 75,441.27, the Nifty added 25.35 points to open at 23,675.30. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 75,315.04 and the Nifty 50 at 23,649.95. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index gained 90.09 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 36.14 points or 0.44 per cent, to trade at 8,284.82.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finance were in green with Infosys leading the pack by gaining 3.13 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Titan, Eternal. UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, and BEL were in the red, with Titan being the top loser by falling over 0.75 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,058 stocks advancing against 697 stocks declining on the NSE. 73 stocks remained unchanged.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)