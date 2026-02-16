Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Monday, February 16, 2026, amid mixed global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 146.36 points to start the session at 82,480.40, the Nifty shed 47.5 points to open at 25,423.60. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,626.76 and the Nifty 50 at 25,471.10. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index dropped 12.22 points, or 1.21 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was down by 93.40 points or 1.21 per cent, to trade at 7,649.48.
Market Opening Bell: Sensex falls nearly 150 points, Nifty holds 25,400, Infosys drops over 1%
Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 982 stocks advancing against 1,574 stocks declining on the NSE. 87 stocks remained unchanged.
Mumbai:
