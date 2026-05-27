Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 70 points, Nifty below 23,900, HDFC falls over 2%

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened lower on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, as crude oil prices remained elevated. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 69.84 points or 0.09 per cent to start the session at 75,939.86, the Nifty shed 33.35 points to open at 23,880.35. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,009.70 and the Nifty 50 at 23,913.70. However, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was down by 6.02 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 18.85 points or 0.22 per cent, to trade in green at 8,506.27.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Eternal, Tata Steel, ITC, and Sun Pharma were in green with NTPC leading the pack by gaining 0.78 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Bank, Reliance, and Maruti were among the top losers, with HDFC Bank being the top loser by falling over 2.09 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,461 stocks advancing against 755 stocks declining on the NSE. 151 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened with a fall of 1.5 points at 23,911.50, compared to the previous close of 23,913. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) once again turned net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 2,407.87 crore on May 26. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 1,361.43 crore.

"The near-term market tone remains cautious but stable, as recent profit booking near higher levels indicates some consolidation after the sharp recovery phase. Despite intermittent weakness, controlled volatility and balanced market breadth suggest that broader sentiment has not deteriorated significantly," said Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst, Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares traded higher despite sustained strength in crude oil prices after US stock markets rose to record highs. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 627.91 points or 0.97 per cent at 65,624 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 227.45 points or 0.90 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green, up 369.48 per cent at the time of writing. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 46.14 points or 1.11 per cent. US markets remained shut yesterday due to the Memorial Day holiday.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)