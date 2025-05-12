Market Closing Bell: Bulls dominate D-Street, Sensex ends 2,975 points higher, Nifty at 24,924 Market Closing Bell: Among sectors, all the leading sectoral indices registered intraday profit booking, with the Nifty IT Index surging the most, gaining 6.70 per cent.

Market Closing Bell: Equity benchmarks indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended Monday's session on a strong note after India agreed to a ceasefire. The Sensex surged 2975.43 points or 3.74 per cent to settle at 82,429.90 against the previous close of 80,803.80. During the day, it hit a high of 82,495.97. The Nifty 50 ended the session at 24,924.70, 916.70 points or 3.82 per cent higher than the previous close. During the day, it climbed 936.80 points to 24,944.80. The Nifty had closed at 24,008 in the last session on Monday.

Among sectors, all the leading sectoral indices registered intraday profit booking, with the Nifty IT Index surging the most, gaining 6.70 per cent.

The broader markets too ended in the green, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index zooming 4.12 per cent to 54,750.60 points and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gaining 4.45 per cent to 16,767.30 points at the end of the session.

According to experts, positive geopolitical and economic developments, including the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and the trade agreement between the US and China, led to the strongest daily market rally in recent times.

“Markets were on a roll and turned buoyant after the news of a cease-fire between India and Pakistan, as that removes some kind of apprehension that was caused by last week's tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Investors turned risk-on with safe-haven gold taking a beating while equities turned out to be clear winners on the back of broad-based buying support. With talks on global tariff seen on a smooth path, equities could gain traction going ahead,” Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

From the Sensex 30 pack, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Eternal and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers, with Infosys zooming over 7.91 per cent.

IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma were among the laggards, with IndusInd Bank falling 3.57 per cent.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) pulled out Rs 3,798.71 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 7,277.74 crore, according to exchange data.