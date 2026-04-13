Market Closing Bell: Sensex tanks 702.68 points, Nifty ends below 23,850, Maruti falls over 4%

Mumbai:

Equity benchmark indices slumped on Monday as crude oil prices surged after the United States said it would blockade Iranian ports beginning Monday. The 30-share BSE Sensex dived 702.68 points, or 0.91 per cent, to settle at 76,847.57. During the day, it plunged 1,681.93 points, or 1.26 per cent, to 75,868.32. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 207.95 points, or 0.86 per cent, to end at 23,842.65.

Most stocks of Sensex 30 pack end in red

On Monday, out of the 30 Sensex companies, only 3 ended the session in the green, and the remaining 27 closed in the red. On the other hand, out of 50 companies in the Nifty 50, shares of only 10 companies closed in green, and all the remaining 39 closed in red, with one company showing no change.

Among the Sensex companies, ICICI Bank shares closed with the highest gain of 2.04 per cent today. Whereas, Maruti Suzuki's shares closed with the highest loss of 4.61 per cent.

"The Q4 earnings season is now underway, leading to stock-specific activity, although overall risk appetite remains cautious amid global uncertainty. While the immediate impact on Q4 earnings is expected to be manageable, prolonged Middle East tensions could have more meaningful implications for Q1FY27. Volatility is likely to remain elevated, with markets closely tracking geopolitical developments alongside earnings quality and management commentary," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Similarly, the BSE MidCap Select index fell 0.82 per cent, and the SmallCap Select index dropped 0.33 per cent to 7,614.32.

A total of 1,929 stocks declined while 1,306 advanced and 90 remained unchanged on the BSE.

On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 918.60 points or 1.20 per cent to settle at 77,550.25, and the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 275.50 points or 1.16 per cent to end at 24,050.60.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 672.09 crore on April 9, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained net buyers with purchases of Rs 410.05 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)