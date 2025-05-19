Market Closing Bell: Sensex slips 271 points, Nifty loses 25,000 level as IT stocks drag Among sectors, some leading sectoral indices like Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG ended in the red, with the Nifty Metal Index losing the most, 1.30 per cent, at the end of the session.

Mumbai:

Market Closing Bell: Equity benchmarks indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended Monday's session on a negative note amid profit booking in IT and Oil & Gas stocks. The Sensex shed 271.17 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 82,059.42 against the previous close of 82,330.59. During the day, it touched a high of 82,424.10 and a low of 81,964.57. The Nifty 50 ended the session at 24,945.45, 74.35 points or 0.3 per cent lower than the previous close. During the day, it hit a high of 25,062.95 and a low of Rs 24,916.65. The Nifty had closed at 25,019 in the last session on Friday.

Among sectors, some leading sectoral indices like Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG ended in the red, with the Nifty Metal Index losing the most, 1.30 per cent, at the end of the session.

However, the broader markets ended in the green, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index adding 0.08 per cent to 57,105.45 points and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 0.51 per cent to 17,649.65 points at the end of the session.

"The benchmark indices witnessed profit booking at higher levels. The Nifty ended 74 points lower, while the Sensex was down by 271 points. Among sectors, the Reality index outperformed, rallying over 2 per cent, whereas the Digital index lost the most, shedding nearly 1.5 per cent. Technically, after a muted open once again, the market witnessed selling pressure at higher levels. On daily charts, it has formed a small bearish candle, which indicates temporary weakness. However, the short-term texture of the market is still positive," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

From the Sensex 30 pack, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank were among the gainers, with Power Grid jumping 1.27 per cent.

Eternal, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Reliance were among the laggards, with Eternal falling 3.15 per cent.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) invested Rs 8831.05 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 5187.09 crore, according to exchange data.