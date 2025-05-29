Market Closing Bell: Nifty settles above 24,800, Sensex rallies 320 points Market Closing Bell: The 50-issue NSE Nifty gained 81.15 points or 0.33 per cent to 24,833.60. It had closed at 24,752.45 in the last trading session. During the day, it hit a high of 25,892.60 and a low of Rs 24,677.30.

Mumbai:

Market Closing Bell: Stock markets surged on Thursday, i.e. May 29, 2025, amid positive global sentiment after a US federal court struck down President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tax policy. The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex jumped 320.70 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 81,633.02 against the previous close of 81,312.32. During the day, it touched a high of 81,816.36 and a low of 81,106.98. The 50-issue NSE Nifty gained 81.15 points or 0.33 per cent to 24,833.60. It had closed at 24,752.45 in the last trading session. During the day, it hit a high of 25,892.60 and a low of Rs 24,677.30.

Among sectors, all leading sectoral indices including Nifty Metal, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma ended in the green, with the Nifty Metal gaining the most, 1.21 per cent, at the end of the session.

The broader markets ended with a gain, with the Midcap 100 index gaining 0.55 per cent to 57,457.25 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index adding 0.59 per cent to 17,889.40 points at the end of the session.

"Nifty witnessed a volatile session on the day of monthly expiry. The momentum continues to remain weak, with the RSI still pointing downward. The next crucial support is at 24,670. If the index falls below this level, a sharp correction may occur, potentially dragging the index down to 24,400/ 24,300. On the other hand, if Nifty holds above 24,670, it could witness a smart recovery towards 25,000 or 25,150 in the short term," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Among Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank climbed 2.41 per cent a day after markets regulator Sebi barred its former CEO, Sumant Kathpalia, and four other senior officials from accessing the securities markets in connection with an alleged insider trading in the bank's shares.

Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Eternal, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were also among the gainers.

Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were among the laggards.