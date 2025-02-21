Market Closing Bell: Markets fall for 4th straight day, BSE decline 424.90 points From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra tanked over 6 per cent. Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Zomato, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and UltraTech Cement were also among the laggards.

Market Closing Bell: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued to fall for the fourth straight session on Friday i.e. February 21, 2025, dragged by auto stocks and relentless foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 424.90 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 75,311.06. During the day, it tanked 623.55 points or 0.82 per cent to 75,112.41.

The NSE Nifty declined 117.25 points or 0.51 per cent to 22,795.90.

In four trading days, the BSE bellwether gauge tumbled 685.8 points or 0.90 per cent while the Nifty declined 163.6 points or 0.71 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra tanked over 6 per cent. Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Zomato, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and UltraTech Cement were also among the laggards.

Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and NTPC were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory. European markets were quoting mostly higher. US markets ended lower on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.59 per cent to USD 76.05 a barrel.

The Sensex dropped 203.22 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 75,735.96 on Thursday. The Nifty dipped 19.75 points or 0.09 per cent to 22,913.15.

Meanwhile, gold prices on Friday fell by Rs 107 to Rs 85,917 per 10 grams in futures trade amid muted in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded lower by Rs 107 or 0.12 per cent at Rs 85,917 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,793 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues. Globally, gold futures decreased by 0.28 per cent to USD 2,930. 66 per ounce in New York.

