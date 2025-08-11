Luxury Homes: Noida and Greater Noida See Surge in High-End Demand In addition, infrastructure projects like the upcoming Noida International Airport, the planned Jewar Film City, the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, and the Aqua Line Metro are not just adding connectivity; they’re transforming the perception of the region.

Noida:

Noida and Greater Noida’s status has gone beyond affordable or mid-segment territory, and is drawing serious interest from premium homebuyers. People are looking for bigger homes, better amenities, and a lifestyle that matches what you’d typically find in parts of Delhi or Gurugram — but with more space and smarter planning.

Real estate market witnessing a strong growth

As stated in the recent Knight Frank-NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index, the real estate market in the Delhi-NCR region is witnessing a strong growth, particularly in the luxury and ultra-luxury segments. The region recorded an 81 per cent increase in average property prices from Rs 4,580 per sq ft in 2020 to Rs 8,300 per sq ft in Q1 2025, with Greater Noida leading a 98 per cent price surge to Rs 6,600 per sq ft. Noida followed closely with a 92 per cent rise, reaching Rs 9,200 per sq ft.

With improving infrastructure and thoughtful residential development, the region is starting to hold its own as a luxury destination in the NCR landscape. In some premium micro-markets, capital values have soared, driven by both end-user demand and growing investor interest. In data analyzed by Anarock, Greater Noida has recorded the highest price appreciation of 98% in the last five years, while at 92 per cent, Noida recorded the second-highest average price rise. The idea that Noida-Greater Noida was a slow-moving market is being challenged, especially as well-located projects with strong developer credibility are getting absorbed faster. For investors, the region’s price momentum and future growth triggers are making it a far more confident bet than before.

According to Sahil Agarwal, CEO, Nimbus Realty, the luxury market in Noida and Greater Noida has matured considerably over the years.

"From the tag of an affordable to mid-segment location, the region now sees rising interest in high-end apartments and penthouses. This shift aligns with changing buyer demographics, where NRIs, entrepreneurs, and CXOs are driving demand. The presence of Fortune 500 companies along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has also added a new layer of credibility and demand. Hence, we expect a strong traction for premium offerings, especially in well-connected, future-ready micro-markets.”

Noida's unsold stock dropping

The Anarock report further tells that the real estate market has seen extraordinary inventory absorption, with Noida's unsold stock dropping from 42 months in 2019 to just 12 months in 2024, and Greater Noida's from 88 to 17 months. This rapid absorption rate exceeds Gurugram's 24-month inventory and reflects a significant shift toward end-user demand, which now constitutes 65 per cent of buyers compared to just 40 per cent in 2019. The luxury segment inventory is even tighter, with only 8-10 months of supply remaining in premium categories.

In addition, infrastructure projects like the upcoming Noida International Airport, the planned Jewar Film City, the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, and the Aqua Line Metro are not just adding connectivity; they’re transforming the perception of the region. These developments are drawing businesses, creating jobs, and improving lifestyle access, all of which naturally feed into real estate demand.

Commenting on this, Salil Kumar, Director-Marketing and Business Management, CRC Group, said that there’s a clear lifestyle shift among homebuyers in Noida and Greater Noida.

"The announcement of the Noida International Airport and the emergence of GCCs along the Noida Expressway have brought in a more aware, aspirational buyer. The region is now an entire environment engineered for high-performance living. As developers, we’re seeing this in sync with the demand for luxury homes, which is being driven by end-users who are planning their lives here, not just their investments, and that’s a big shift,” Kumar said.

“We’ve seen a significant rise in inquiries for luxury homes in Noida-Greater Noida. The high-eng segments are doing particularly well, especially in sectors near the expressways and metro corridors. What’s interesting is the rise in working professionals upgrading from mid-segment homes. At the same time, investors are bullish about capital appreciation with the Noida International Airport, data centers, and top-tier schools and hospitals coming up. Thus, the luxury market here has moved from a ‘niche’ to a full-fledged trend,” Sunny Katyal, Co-Founder, Investors Clinic, concluded.