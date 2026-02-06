Logistics stocks below Rs 50 trades in green even as stock markets decline, check share price According to the data available on the BSE, the stock has surged 24.45 per cent in one week, as against the change of 0.99 per cent in the benchmark index.

Mumbai:

Shares of logistics solution provider Sindhu Trade Links Ltd traded higher on Friday, even as stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade, dragged down by IT heavyweights amid a weak trend in US equities. The stock opened in green at Rs 25.03 against the previous close of Rs 25.02 on the BSE. It later gained to touch the high of Rs 26.29, representing a gain of 5.08 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green at Rs 26, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,009.01 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began the trading session at Rs 25 against the previous close of Rs 25.06. Later, it touched the intraday high and low of Rs 26.19 and 24.50, respectively.

The counter has outperformed the sector by 3.94 per cent and has been gaining for the last five days. It has gained 26.12 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

52-week high and low

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 76.16. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 39.25, touched on June 7, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 12.90.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a return of 1059.64 per cent in five years and 22.85 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 11.50 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained 29.75 per cent against the dip of 2.47 per cent in the benchmark index.

Stock markets today

Extending its previous day's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex edged lower by 225.15 points to 83,088.78. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 89.25 points to 25,553.55. Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,150.51 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

