LIC-owned small-cap NBFC stock redeems 1,200 non-convertible debentures worth Rs 12 crore

LIC-owned small-cap NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Services) Paisalo Digital has informed exchanges about the redemption of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) upon maturity. According to the information shared, the company has redeemed 1,200 NCDs with a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each.

"Pursuant to issue terms 9.95 per cent Listed, Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (Series- PDL122023L2, ISIN: INE420C0707) having face value of Rs. 1,00,000 each (NCDs), Company has partly redeemed 1200 NCDs on its maturity date i.e. March 28, 2025," the company said.

Further, Paisalo Digital Ltd said that the remaining 600 non-convertible debentures under the said ISIN will mature on June 28, 2025.

Incorporated in 1992, the company's main thrust is on small finance to ensure rural development, self-employment and women-empowerment.

Share Price

The counter had ended at Rs 34.03 on the BSE in the last trading session. This was a gain of 0.15 per cent from the previous close of Rs 33.98.

The stock has given a multibagger return of 321 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected over 43 per cent in one year and around 31 per cent so far this year.

Earlier, Delhi-NCR-based domestic institutional investor (DII), Equilibrated Venture Cflow (P) Ltd., has increased its stake in the LIC-backed non-banking financial company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital.

According to the information shared, the acquisition was carried out through the open market.

As per the regulatory filing under SEBI’s Regulation 29(2), Equilibrated Venture Cflow purchased 5,40,000 shares of Paisalo Digital. This acquisition accounts for 0.0599 per cent of the company’s total share and diluted voting capital.

With this, Equilibrated Venture Cflow's total holding in the NBFC has increased to 14,07,37,205 shares or 15.6007 per cent stake in the company. Prior to the acquisition, it held 14,01,97,205 shares or 15.5409 per cent stake.