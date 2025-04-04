LIC-owned NBFC to consider raising funds next week - Check details Meanwhile, shares of the company are trading over 3 per cent lower in today's trading session amid a broader stock market selloff.

Shares of LIC-owned Paisalo Digital will be in focus next week as the company has informed exchanges that its board of directors will meet next week to discuss the possibility of raising capital. According to the information shared, they may raise funds through the issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities via allowable methods.

The company has informed the exchanges that the meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 08, 2025.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 50 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 08, 2025, interalia, to consider raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or any other eligible securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods subject to such approvals as may be required," said the company in a stock exchange filing.

Meanwhile, shares of the company are trading over 3 per cent lower in today's trading session amid a broader stock market selloff.

The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 33.92 apiece on the BSE and an intraday high of Rs 35.56 per share. The 52-week high of the BSE Smallcap stock is Rs 86.82 and the 52-week low is Rs 31.85. The market cap of the company is Rs 3,013.98 crore.

According to the shareholding pattern for the quarter that ended December 2024, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) owns 1.35 per cent of the NBFC, while SBI Life Insurance has a 9.87 per cent stake in the firm.

According to the information shared in January, the NBFC firm - which is regulated by RBI, assisted over 5.9 million customers by conducting transactions exceeding Rs 3,400 crore.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty slumped in initial trade on Friday due to heavy selling in metal, oil & gas shares as President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff salvo reignited the fears of a global trade war.

Besides, foreign fund outflows have also dented the investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 591.05 points or 0.77 per cent to 75,704.31 in the morning trade. The broader NSE Nifty declined 202.55 points or 0.87 per cent to 23,047.55.