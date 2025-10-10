LG IPO Allotment Status: Step-by-step guide to check status online, latest GMP and other details LG IPO Allotment Date Today: The initial public offering of LG Electronics India was subscribed 54.02 times on the final day of bidding on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

Mumbai:

The initial public offering of LG Electronics India was subscribed 54.02 times on the final day of bidding on Thursday, October 9, 2025. According to NSE data, the Rs 11,607-crore IPO received bids for 3,85,33,26,672 shares against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer. Now investors are waiting for the allotment date, which is most likely today, October 10, 2025. Ahead of the public issue, LG Electronics India Ltd on had collected Rs 3,475 crore from anchor investors.

LG Electronics IPO GMP Today

The LG Electronics IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) today is Rs 1,526, representing a premium of Rs 386 or 33.86 per cent over the upper price band of Rs 1,140.

LG IPO Allotment Status Check NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘LG Electronics India’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the LG Electronics IPO will be displayed on the screen.

LG IPO allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or click on the direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (LG Electronics IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details like the application number or PAN to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your LG IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

LG Electronics IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies or click on this - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select 'LG Electronics IPO' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your LG Electronics IPO application will appear on the screen.