Kaynes Technology Share Price: BSE 500 stock rebounds a day after falling 10% - Do you own? Kaynes Technology Share Price: The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 7,822, hit on January 1, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 3,712.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Mumbai:

Shares of semiconductor manufacturing company Kaynes Technology rebounded on Thursday, December 11, 2025, a day after tumbling 10 per cent. The counter started the trading session in the green at Rs 3,949.80 against the previous close of Rs 3,882.20 on the BSE. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 4,050, representing a gain of 3.68 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 4,024.50 with a gain of 3.77 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 27,001.89 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 3,914 against the previous close of Rs 3,890.50. Later, it touched the high and low of Rs 4,031 and Rs 3,830.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 7,822, hit on January 1, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 3,712.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)