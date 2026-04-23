Jio Financial Services shares in focus on forming JV with Allianz for general and life insurance: Details

Mumbai:

Shares of Jio Financial Services will be in focus today, April 23, 2026, as the company, in an exchange filing after market hours, said that it has formed a joint venture with Germany's Allianz Group for general insurance and health insurance. The development comes a month after they formed a joint venture to carry on the business of reinsurance in India. The stock had managed to end the session in green despite benchmark indices falling nearly 1 per cent amid heavy selling in IT stocks and an uptick in crude oil prices. The counter closed at Rs 238.40, with a gain of Rs 3.80 or 1.62 per cent from the closing price of Rs 234.60 on the BSE. During the day, the stock touched the intraday high of Rs 241 and the low of Rs 234.60. Yesterday's gain came after two consecutive days of falls, and technically it is trading above the 20-day moving average but below the 5-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

50:50 primary insurance joint venture

According to the information shared, Jio Financial Services and Germany's Allianz Group have entered into a binding agreement to form a 50:50 primary insurance joint venture. The joint venture (JV) will launch operations upon receipt of the necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, it said, adding that JFSL and Allianz are also working towards a separate binding agreement for life insurance business in India.

This partnership will bring together two highly trusted financial services brands, recognised for their commitment to customer-centricity, to deliver innovative and accessible protection solutions tailored to the specific needs of the people and businesses of India, a joint statement said.

Jio Financial Services share price

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected by 37.71 per cent over two years and 4.89 per cent over one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has dipped 19.35 per cent, compared to a 7.83 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)