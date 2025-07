Jio Financial Services Share Price: Stock gains over 3% as board approves Rs 15,825 crore fund infusion Jio Financial Services Share Price: Jio Financial promoters own 47.12 per cent of the company. The promoters include the Ambani family and different group holding entities.

Mumbai: Jio Financial Services Share Price: JIOFIN gains over 3% as board approves Rs 15,825 crore fund infusion from promoters