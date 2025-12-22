IT stock trades in green on completion of BSNL's 5G FWA project, check share price The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 51.66. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of AI-driven enterprise and cybersecurity solutions provider Blue Cloud Softech Solutions trade higher today after the company informed exchanges that it has completed Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Proof of Concept (POC) project at the MINDI Exchange in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The stock started the trading session in green, while benchmark indices started the session on a positive note amid positive global cues. The stock opened at Rs 24.55 against the previous close of Rs 24.30 on the BSE. It later gained to touch the high of Rs 24.87, representing a gain of 2.34 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the counter traded in green at Rs 24.59 with a gain of 1.19 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,072.82 crore.

"In collaboration with Orange Business Services, BCSSL has pioneered an enterprise-grade deployment of BSNL’s 5G FWA by implementing a first-of-its-kind Broadband Network Gateway (BNG)-based subscriber management framework, moving beyond traditional tunnel-centric approaches such as GRE, to deliver an advanced and scalable solution at designated test locations," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Trend reversal in the stock

The development has sparked a trend reversal in the stock as it has gained after two days of consecutive fall. Technically, the counter trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than 5the 0-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 51.66. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a 309.83 per cent return in five years and a 269.77 per cent return in three years. However, the counter has corrected 21.71 per cent two years and 44.78 per cent in one year. It has dipped 49.85 per cent in one month, as against the positive return of 8.86 per cent by the benchmark index.

